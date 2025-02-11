Forrester Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $432,000.…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $108 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.7 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $432.5 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $400 million to $415 million.

