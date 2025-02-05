FormFactor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.7 million. On…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.6 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $763.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million for the fiscal first quarter.

