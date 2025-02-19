Fonar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Wednesday reported profit of $2 million in its…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Wednesday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

