MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Thursday reported earnings of $325.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 46 cents per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $9.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.55 billion, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.88 billion.

