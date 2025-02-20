FNF Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported earnings of $450 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported earnings of $450 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.34 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or $4.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.68 billion.

