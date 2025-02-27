FMC Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $224.7 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $224.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $842.9 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.08 billion.

