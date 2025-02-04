FMC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fourth…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $341.1 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $800 million for the fiscal first quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion.

