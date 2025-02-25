Flywire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fourth…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $117.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $112.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $474.2 million.

