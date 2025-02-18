Fluor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.86 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.86 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $10.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $4.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.15 billion, or $12.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.32 billion.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.75 per share.

