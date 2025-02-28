Fluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Friday reported a loss of $3.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Friday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.3 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $254.6 million.

