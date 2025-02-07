Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.1 million.…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $248.1 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.1 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.49 billion.

