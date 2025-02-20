Floor & Dcor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.5 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.9 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.46 billion.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.74 billion to $4.9 billion.

