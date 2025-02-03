Flexsteel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported profit of $9.1 million in…

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported profit of $9.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 95 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $115 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $445 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

