Fiverr: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.2 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $391.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $103.5 million to $108.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $422 million to $438 million.

