Five9: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $278.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.8 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $271.5 million to $272.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.58 to $2.62 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

