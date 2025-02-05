Fiserv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $938 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.9 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.13 billion, or $5.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.12 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share.

