FirstService: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134.4 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.22 billion.

