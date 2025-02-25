First Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $393.1 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $393.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.65.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.64 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.29 billion, or $12.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.21 billion.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $17 to $20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.8 billion.

