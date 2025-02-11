First Quantum Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $99 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $99 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2 million. Revenue was reported as $4.8 billion.

