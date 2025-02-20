First Majestic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $101.9 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $560.6 million.

First Majestic shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.