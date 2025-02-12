First American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $72.4 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.1 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF

