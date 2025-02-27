First Advantage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.4 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $307.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $110.3 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $860.2 million.

First Advantage expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.