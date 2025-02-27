Figs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $151.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $555.6 million.

