Fidelity National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $281 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.45 billion, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.5 billion.

