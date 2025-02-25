Fidelis Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122.2…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $673.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $685.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.3 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIHL

