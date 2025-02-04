Ferrari: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $410.7 million. The…

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.65 billion, or $9.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.23 billion.

