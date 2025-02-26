Federal Signal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $472 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.3 million, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.