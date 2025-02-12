Fastly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $140.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $158.1 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $543.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $140 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $575 million to $585 million.

