Faro Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Monday reported a loss of $986,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.1 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $342.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Faro Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $85 million for the fiscal first quarter.

