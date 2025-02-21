Farmer Mac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.97 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $403.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.2 million, or $16.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $375.3 million.

Farmer Mac shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6% in the last 12 months.

