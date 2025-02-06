Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported net income of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported net income of $210,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $90 million in the period.

