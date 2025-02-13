Live Radio
Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 6:58 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.15 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $50.42.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $7.74 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.87 billion, or $160.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.06 billion.

