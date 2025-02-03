Fabrinet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $86.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $833.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.63.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $850 million to $870 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

