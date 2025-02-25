Expro Group Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Tuesday reported profit of $23 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Tuesday reported profit of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $436.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.9 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

