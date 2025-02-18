Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $235.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.68.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $810.1 million, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.