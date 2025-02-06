Expedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $299 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $299 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $8.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.69 billion.

