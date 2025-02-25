Exercising on GLP-1s: How to Stay Safe and Healthy

GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have gained significant attention for their effectiveness in managing Type 2 diabetes…

GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have gained significant attention for their effectiveness in managing Type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss. These medications work by mimicking the effects of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, helping to regulate blood sugar levels, control appetite and improve metabolic health. While these benefits are noteworthy, individuals taking GLP-1 medications should consider several factors when engaging in physical activity.

Proper exercise programming can amplify the health benefits of these medications while minimizing potential risks. Here are some practical guidelines and considerations for safely exercising while on GLP-1 medications.

How GLP-1 Medications Affect the Body

GLP-1 medications slow gastric emptying, reduce appetite and may cause gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Additionally, these medications can sometimes lead to a reduction in blood sugar levels, particularly in individuals with diabetes. These effects can influence energy levels, hydration status and gastrointestinal comfort during exercise. Careful exercise programming can help mitigate these effects.

If you’re new to exercise or are increasing the intensity of your workouts, be mindful of your body’s responses. Some individuals may experience lightheadedness, fatigue or low blood sugar symptoms (e.g., shakiness and sweating). To mitigate these effects:

— Start with lower-intensity activities, such as walking or low-load resistance training.

— Gradually increase intensity, rather than going all in at once. If you are starting a new fitness class, for example, consider trying out a shorter version of the class rather than a longer version. Choose exercise classes for beginners, and test out new exercises slowly.

— Individuals with diabetes who are on GLP-1 medications should check their blood sugar levels before and after exercise to ensure they remain in a safe range.

— Collaborate with your healthcare team. Before starting a new exercise program, consult with your healthcare provider. This is particularly important for individuals with diabetes or other chronic conditions. A certified personal trainer or medical exercise specialist with expertise in chronic disease management can also provide helpful guidance on safe and effective exercise programming.

Practical Tips for Exercising on GLP-1s

— Strategically time your exercise. Since GLP-1 medications delay gastric emptying, exercising shortly after eating may lead to discomfort or nausea. Schedule workouts at least one to two hours after eating, allowing sufficient time for digestion.

— Prepare and recover properly. Dedicate five to 10 minutes to warming up before exercise and cooling down afterward. This helps minimize discomfort, prevent injury and enhance overall performance.

— Monitor hydration status. The combination of reduced appetite, potential gastrointestinal symptoms and increased fluid loss during exercise may put individuals at risk of dehydration. Prioritize adequate fluid intake before, during and after exercise. To avoid the pitfalls of inadequate hydration, drink water throughout the day, and consider consuming a sports drink for sessions lasting longer than an hour.

Types of Exercise to Do While on GLP-1s

The rapid weight loss experienced by people taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can result in loss of muscle mass and can also lead to bone density declines. The right types of exercises can help minimize these side effects. Low impact, weight-bearing exercises like walking and strength training can help preserve bone density and maintain muscle mass for people taking GLP-1 drugs.

Low-impact activities

Initially, it may be best to focus on low-impact activities, especially as any side effects from beginning to take the medication wear off. If nausea or fatigue is a concern, low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming or cycling can provide cardiovascular benefits without exacerbating symptoms. As side effects start to wear off, transition your exercise gradually back to those activities that you enjoy best. You could start by incorporating one workout class, a short run or HIIT workout per week, and gradually add that back.

Resistance training

GLP-1 medications promote weight loss, which may include reasonable levels of muscle mass loss if resistance training is neglected. In particular, studies have shown that 40% to 60% of total weight loss on GLP-1 medications may be due to muscle mass loss. The loss of muscle mass is a byproduct of virtually all weight loss programs, especially those resulting in rapid, large amounts of weight loss.

Resistance exercises help preserve lean muscle, maintain bone density, support metabolic health and improve overall function. Perform two or three sessions per week focusing on multi-joint movements (e.g., squats or leg presses, push-ups or chest presses, and bent-over rows or lat pull-downs), using proper loads with sufficient rest intervals.

What to Consider While Exercising on GLP-1s

Adapt to your body’s signals. Pay attention to how your body feels during workouts, and modify the intensity or duration as needed to accommodate fluctuations in energy or physical response. For example, if you go into the gym with a workout plan, feel free to modify it based on how you’re feeling that day. This isn’t the time to be stubborn and stick to your plans no matter what.

Monitor and adjust your plans regularly. Track your exercise progress and observe how your body reacts to both physical activity and the medication. You can use an activity tracker, as well as keep a journal of your exercise progress, along with notes about how you felt. Use this data to fine-tune your regimen for optimal results.

Finally, be alert to warning signs of exercise intolerance. Stop exercising and consult your healthcare provider if you experience severe dizziness or fainting, persistent nausea or vomiting, abnormal fatigue or muscle weakness or significant drops in blood sugar (if you’re a person with diabetes).

GLP-1s and Exercise Recommendations: Final Thoughts

Incorporating regular exercise alongside GLP-1 medications amplifies their benefits for metabolic health and weight management. Research has shown that combining exercise with the use of GLP-1 medications significantly reduced metabolic syndrome severity, abdominal obesity and inflammation compared to either exercise or medication alone.

By prioritizing safety, staying attuned to your body and following a well-designed exercise plan, you can maximize the effectiveness of your treatment. For more tailored advice, seek guidance from a certified exercise professional or healthcare provider experienced in working with individuals taking GLP-1 medications.

