Exelon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $647 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $647 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.46 billion, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.03 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.