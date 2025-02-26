Excelerate Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.9 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $851.4 million.

