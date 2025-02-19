Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $864.6 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $864.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $4.67. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $713.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.03 billion, or $5.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.09 billion.

