Evolent Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $646.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.6 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $470 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion.

