Evertec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $40.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.6 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $845.5 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.34 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $889 million to $899 million.

