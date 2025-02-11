Eversource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72.5 million.…

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $811.7 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.9 billion.

