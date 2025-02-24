EverQuote: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.2 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $500.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $160 million.

