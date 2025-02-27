Evergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $78.2 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $873.5 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.85 billion.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.12 per share.

