Everest Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Monday reported a loss of $593 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Monday reported a loss of $593 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $13.96. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $18.39 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $16.65 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.37 billion, or $31.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.