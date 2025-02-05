Evercore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $140.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $140.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.41 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $975.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $980.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $378.3 million, or $9.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $3 billion.

