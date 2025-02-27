Eventbrite: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.6 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $325.1 million.

Eventbrite expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $310 million.

