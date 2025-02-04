Evans Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.7 million…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Williamsville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.9 million.

