Euronet Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.1 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310.2 million, or $6.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.